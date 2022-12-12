Search icon
ICSI Exam 2022 date: CS Executive, Professional exam schedule released at icsi.edu, know how to download admit card

ICSI Admit card 2022 for the CS executive exam will be released soon on the official website-- icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the dates for CS Executive, Professional 2022 exam. ICSE CS Executive, Professional exam is scheduled to begin on December 21. ICSI Admit card 2022 for the CS executive exam will be released soon on the official website-- icsi.edu. To access admit card, candidates will be required to enter their 17-digit roll number on the official website. Candidates can go through the exam instructions available on the official website. 

ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam December session will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022. At the time of examination, candidates should carry ICSI Admit card Dec 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website--icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the ICSI CS Executive admit card 2022 link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your roll number and submit
  • Access the ICSI portal and check the admit card
  • Download the same and take a printout for future references
