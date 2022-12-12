ICSI Exam 2022 date: CS Executive, Professional exam schedule released at icsi.edu, know how to download admit card

File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the dates for CS Executive, Professional 2022 exam. ICSE CS Executive, Professional exam is scheduled to begin on December 21. ICSI Admit card 2022 for the CS executive exam will be released soon on the official website-- icsi.edu. To access admit card, candidates will be required to enter their 17-digit roll number on the official website. Candidates can go through the exam instructions available on the official website.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam December session will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022. At the time of examination, candidates should carry ICSI Admit card Dec 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download