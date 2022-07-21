CUSAT Result 2022 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in: Check important details here

CUSAT Rank list 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT rank list 2022 has been released for various Undergraduate courses for BTech, BBA, LLB, BVoc, and other UG courses on the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT has also released a rank list for various Postgraduate courses like MBA, MSc, and others. Check how to access the rank list PDF from the official website.

CUSAT rank list 2022: How to check

Go to the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the ranklist tab

A new page would open

Now, select your course from the dropdown menu and click on view ranklist

Scroll down and check the rank list

Enter your roll number in the given space to know your rank

Take a screenshot or save the page for future reference.

CUSAT CAT 2022 Exams for UG courses were conducted from June 22 to June 24, 2022, and exams for PG courses were held on May 14 and May 15.

