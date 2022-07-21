CUSAT Result 2022 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in: Check important details here

Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT rank list 2022 has been released for various Undergraduate courses for BTech, BBA, LLB, BVoc, and other UG courses on the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT has also released a rank list for various Postgraduate courses like MBA, MSc, and others. Check how to access the rank list PDF from the official website.
CUSAT rank list 2022: How to check
CUSAT CAT 2022 Exams for UG courses were conducted from June 22 to June 24, 2022, and exams for PG courses were held on May 14 and May 15.
Read: Telangana EdCET admit card 2022 declared: See how to check here