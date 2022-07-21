Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUSAT Result 2022 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in: Check important details here

CUSAT rank list 2022 has been released for various UG courses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

CUSAT Result 2022 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in: Check important details here
CUSAT Rank list 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT rank list 2022 has been released for various Undergraduate courses for BTech, BBA, LLB, BVoc, and other UG courses on the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in.  CUSAT has also released a rank list for various Postgraduate courses like MBA, MSc, and others. Check how to access the rank list PDF from the official website.

CUSAT rank list 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the ranklist tab
  • A new page would open
  • Now, select your course from the dropdown menu and click on view ranklist
  • Scroll down and check the rank list
  • Enter your roll number in the given space to know your rank
  • Take a screenshot or save the page for future reference.

CUSAT CAT 2022 Exams for UG courses were conducted from June 22 to June 24, 2022, and exams for PG courses were held on May 14 and May 15.

Read: Telangana EdCET admit card 2022 declared: See how to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot lands him into legal trouble, police complaint filed against actor
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.