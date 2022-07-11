CUET UG 2022: City information slip out, admit card to be out tomorrow

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued advanced intimation slips of examination city for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 today, July 11 on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET 2022 city information slip will include information like-- CUET exam date, city allotted, subjects, language, and medium offered in slots 1 and slot 2. As the NEET UG 2022 exam is being held on July 17, the aspirants who have opted for Physics, Chemistry and Biology have been allotted phase 2.

CUET UG 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow, July 12 at 6 pm. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official websites--cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: How to download

Visit the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CUET UG 2022 City Allotment'

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your CUET exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 20 at different examination centres in 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. According to the NTA, over 14.9 lakh candidates will be writing the CUET 2022 exam. Out of this, 8.10 lakh aspirants will be appearing in the slot 1 exam and 6.8 lakh students in the CUET slot 2 examinations.

