CUET UG 2022: Admit card expected soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam to be held from July 15

CUET-UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct Common University Admission Test (CUET) Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 on July 15 onwards in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CUET UG 2022 Admit card and complete exam schedule of various subjects will be released soon on the NTA website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG is scheduled to be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. The CUET UG 2022 admit card is expected to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CUET UG admit card 2022 and city intimation slips from the official website --cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside of India.

CUET will carry multiple choice questions based on NCERT textbooks, students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

It will be conducted in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will have Section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects, and the general test.

In the second shift, the candidates will appear for the other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for.

CUET UG 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET UG 2022 admit card' link available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your required details.

Step 4: Download your CUET UG printout

Step 5: Take a printout if required