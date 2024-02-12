Twitter
CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

Congress leaders discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls; Sonia Gandhi may be named for RS election

Gurugram Metro Project: Big update on new rail route between Millennium City Centre, Cyber City; check details

Footballer dies after being hit by lightning strike during match; video goes viral

Shankar Mahadevan reacts to his first-ever Grammy win, says 'completely blacked out when...'

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

Gurugram Metro Project: Big update on new rail route between Millennium City Centre, Cyber City; check details

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in hybrid mode this year. Know all details here.

Kajari Goswami

Feb 12, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will see some major changes as the entrance exam will be conducted in hybrid mode, according to reports. This initiative is being taken to facilitate candidates, specially from rural areas to be able to take the exam closer to their homes. 

Along with the hybrid mode of exam, the number of subjects a candidate can choose will be reduced from 10 to six. An official told The Indian Express that the survey revealed that not all aspirants were selecting 10 subjects. 

The National Testing Agency conducts the CUET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Meanwhile, NTA is also working towards keeping the difficulty level of the exam moderate to avoid stress among students. 

CUET 2024: Exam details 

This year, the registration process for the CUET UG is scheduled to begin around February 19. The entrance exam is likely to be held between May 15 and 31. The exam will be conducted in three shifts on each exam day: 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 5.30 pm. 

