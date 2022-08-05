Search icon
CUET UG 2022 cancelled over technical glitch, exam to be rescheduled

Today's CUET UG 2022 have been cancelled for the second shift due to a technical glitch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 2 due to technical issues. NTA said that several centres were unable to get access to the question papers due to technical issues. Several centres even failed to conduct the first shift of the exam due to the same reason. 

CUET-UG 2022 Cancelled: NTA’s Statement

“The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” NTA said. For the unversed, the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II was supposed to begin at 3 pm.

Candidates can use the same admit card for the rescheduled exam. Those unable to appear for the exam on the new dates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.

Many students expressed their angst on Twitter and said, “Many parents and students have rung up complaining of utter chaos at CUET centres. Made to wait for hours, then told of a technical glitch, the exam is to be held on another day now! I know it’s year one but this is bad planning! Unfair on students waiting to get into college."

 

Read: CUET UG 2022: Exam scheduled for today have been postponed; new dates, other details here

 

