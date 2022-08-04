CUET UG 2022: Exam scheduled for today have been postponed; new dates, other details here

CUET UG 2022| Photo: PTI

Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 exam that was scheduled on August 4 has been postponed in various centres across 17 cities due to administrative and technical reasons. The National Testing Agency, NTA released a notice on the official website--nta.ac.in and announced the CUET UG exam 2022 has been postponed and will be conducted between August 12 to 14.

CUET 2022 Admit card for the cancelled exams will be released in the due course of time and candidates will be needed to check the official website for updates.

The official notification states: "Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centres." Check the list of states and the cities where the exams were cancelled today.

As per the NTA notification, the decision to cancel the exam was taken after receiving various reports from the observers/City coordinators on the ground. CUET UG 2022 Exam for the second shift scheduled for August 4 (Shift 2) from 3 pm to 6 pm is cancelled and it will now be conducted between August 12 to 14.

"In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," stated NTA in the official notification.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to August 20 at 489 examination centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India.

