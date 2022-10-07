COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 allotment result tomorrow: Check all important details here

COMEDK UGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the round 1 allotment result tomorrow, October 8 at 11 am at the official website-- www.comedk.org. The COMDEK UGET 2022 Rank Card will be released on October 7 at 5:30 pm.

The COMDEK UGET 2022 decision-making and fee payment Round 1 will be conducted between 11 am to 3 pm on October 8. The COMDEK UGCET 2022 mock allotment result was announced on October 4.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

