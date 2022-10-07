IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative date sheet out, details here

IGNOU | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the tentative date sheet for December 2022 term-end examinations at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. As per an official statement, the portal for online submission of the December TEE 2022 examination form will be opened in due course. The IGNOU December 2022 TEE exams are scheduled to begin on December 2.

The open university has also allowed the candidates to inform discrepancies in the date sheet, if any, to datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

Candidates enrolled for December 2022 TEE can submit their assignments, final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports by October 31. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment can be submitted through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

