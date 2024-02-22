CBSE may conduct open-book exams for classes 9 to 12, details here

CBSE is considering to conduct open book exams (OBE) for classes 9 to 12 students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may conduct Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students of Classes 9 to 12 keeping in mind the new National Curriculum Framework released last year.

The CBSE has proposed a pilot run of open-book tests in a few schools for English, Mathematics and Science for Classes 9 and 10 and English, Mathematics and Biology for Classes 11 and 12 later this year to evaluate the time taken by students to complete such tests and stakeholders’ response.

CBSE is planning to conclude the design and development of the open-book exam pilot by June with the help of Delhi University.

Previously, CBSE experimented with an Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) for the exams of Classes 9 and 11 for three years from 2014-15 to 2016-17. At the time, negative responses were recorded from the student community and academicians.

