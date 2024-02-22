DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

DRDO is inviting applications in offline mode from eligible candidates for recruitment of Graduate, Trade and Technician Apprentices at its Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad.

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Hyderabad's Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) is inviting applications in offline mode for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentices for one year. The last date for submitting the application form is 15 Days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details:

Total posts: 90 vacancies.

Graduate Apprentices: 15

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10

Trade (ITI) Apprentices: 65

Eligibility criteria: Candidates can apply on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website (nats.education.gov.in) in order to be eligible for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) positions. Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) website (apprenticeshipindia.gov.in) in order to be eligible for the Trade Apprentice (ITI) programme. Non-registered candidates will be rejected.The fresh pass-out candidates (passed their respective courses in 2021, 2022 & 2023) are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees need not to apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit their duly filled application in the enclosed prescribed format in a closed envelope super scribed with “APPLICATION FOR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING AT ASL” through registered/speed post addressed to The Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad-500058.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’

Click on the PDF button to download the application form for ‘Engagement Of Graduate, Technician And Trade Apprentices In Asl, Hyderabad’

Download a copy and take a printout of the form

Fill out the form, attach essential documents, and send the application by Speed post to the mentioned address

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Notification