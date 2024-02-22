Twitter
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, Congress to team up in Delhi, know seat-sharing formula here

DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

Meet superstar’s son whose debut with Sridevi flopped, failed to give single hit in 18 years, quit acting to become...

People were dying of unemployment and hunger, King took a decision...read interesting story of this iconic place

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, other bigwigs to attend Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

Meet superstar’s son whose debut with Sridevi flopped, failed to give single hit in 18 years, quit acting to become...

People were dying of unemployment and hunger, King took a decision...read interesting story of this iconic place

8 tips to improve eye health

8 Indian locations named after animals

Meet man who designed historic Red Fort

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Meet superstar’s son whose debut with Sridevi flopped, failed to give single hit in 18 years, quit acting to become...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, gave 20 flop films, did not get any work for 5 years, is now going viral for..

India's highest-paid actress was bullied, 'cornered' into leaving Bollywood despite giving hits, left India, is now...

HomeEducation

Education

DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

DRDO is inviting applications in offline mode from eligible candidates for recruitment of Graduate, Trade and Technician Apprentices at its Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:19 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Hyderabad's Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) is inviting applications in offline mode for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentices for one year. The last date for submitting the application form is 15 Days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. 

DRDO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: 

Total posts: 90 vacancies.

Graduate Apprentices: 15

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10

Trade (ITI) Apprentices: 65

Eligibility criteria: Candidates can apply on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website (nats.education.gov.in) in order to be eligible for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) positions. Candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) website (apprenticeshipindia.gov.in) in order to be eligible for the Trade Apprentice (ITI) programme. Non-registered candidates will be rejected.The fresh pass-out candidates (passed their respective courses in 2021, 2022 & 2023) are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees need not to apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Interested candidates can submit their duly filled application in the enclosed prescribed format in a closed envelope super scribed with “APPLICATION FOR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING AT ASL” through registered/speed post addressed to The Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad-500058.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website drdo.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
  • Click on the PDF button to download the application form for ‘Engagement Of Graduate, Technician And Trade Apprentices In Asl, Hyderabad’
  • Download a copy and take a printout of the form
  • Fill out the form, attach essential documents, and send the application by Speed post to the mentioned address

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Notification

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar whose family came to India from Pakistan, earned living by selling mobile phones, became highest paid..

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 26 in excise policy case

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE