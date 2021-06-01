CBSE Class 12 Board Exams cancelled: Here's what PM Modi said

There is big news for CBSE students. The Class 12th board exams have been cancelled in wake of COVID-19. This decision was taken in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and many big ministers and top officials of the Prime Minister's Office were involved in this meeting held through video conferencing.

During the meeting, PM Modi said that there is a need to show sensitivity to students. The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

As per the official statement from the PMO, Modi said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

PM Modi also stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students, said the PM while directing officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

Referring to the wide consultative process, PM expressed appreciation that a student-friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India. He also thanked the States for providing feedback on this issue.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.