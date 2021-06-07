CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Assessment criteria restricted to online, deadline for marks submission extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday (June 6) has issued a new circular regarding the conduct of school-based assessment (internal assessment/practical/project) and uploading of class 12 marks.

The official notice reads, “It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus, the schools with pending practical’s /internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and can upload marks till June 28, 2021.”

CBSE has instructed schools that all schools should complete practical and internal tests by June 28. The board has extended the last date for uploading practical/internal assessment marks for the class 12th examination till June 28.

The guidelines have also been shared by CBSE for schools which they have to follow while conducting the internal assessments and uploading the marks for class 12.

“For the conduct of Practical Exam or Project evaluation where External Examiners are appointed by CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode,” CBSE added in the circular.

On June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.