CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Important update regarding internal assessment marks submission deadline

Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Important update regarding internal assessment marks submission deadline

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: CBSE has extended the deadline for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for uploading of marks of practical’s/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools.

 

The board has also asked its schools to conduct the pending practical’s/ internal assessments which can be carried out in online mode. Also, CBSE has also extended the deadline to upload the marks of Practical, project and internal assessment components for class 12th exams 2021. The last date has been extended from June 11 to June 28.

 

The board has issued a notice on Sunday to the principals or head of schools of CBSE, regarding the change of mode of school-based assessment and the extension of the last date for uploading the marks of Practical/project/ internal assessment components for class 12 exams 2021.

 

On June 1, PM Modi decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students.

 

According to the notice released by CBSE, here the guidelines for schools which they should follow while conducting the internal assessments and uploading the marks.

 

1. In subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in the curriculum in an online mode.

 

2. For Practical Exam or Project evaluation where external examiners are appointed, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode.

 

3. Internal examiner will share the date of examination with students preferably well in advance and on the day of the exam, share the link of the online meeting with the External Examiner and students. The conduct of the assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum.

 

4. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently.

 

5. Internal Examiners will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records.

 

The detailed guidelines are mentioned on the official notice issued by CBSE.

Official Notice HERE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Virat Kohli's manager who is relative of this Indian cricketer

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE