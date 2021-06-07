CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Important update regarding internal assessment marks submission deadline

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: CBSE has extended the deadline for uploading of marks of practical's/ internal assessments of Class 12.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for uploading of marks of practical’s/ internal assessments of Class 12 students by the schools.

The board has also asked its schools to conduct the pending practical’s/ internal assessments which can be carried out in online mode. Also, CBSE has also extended the deadline to upload the marks of Practical, project and internal assessment components for class 12th exams 2021. The last date has been extended from June 11 to June 28.

The board has issued a notice on Sunday to the principals or head of schools of CBSE, regarding the change of mode of school-based assessment and the extension of the last date for uploading the marks of Practical/project/ internal assessment components for class 12 exams 2021.

On June 1, PM Modi decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students.

According to the notice released by CBSE, here the guidelines for schools which they should follow while conducting the internal assessments and uploading the marks.

1. In subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in the curriculum in an online mode.

2. For Practical Exam or Project evaluation where external examiners are appointed, the external examiner will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode.

3. Internal examiner will share the date of examination with students preferably well in advance and on the day of the exam, share the link of the online meeting with the External Examiner and students. The conduct of the assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum.

4. While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently.

5. Internal Examiners will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records.

The detailed guidelines are mentioned on the official notice issued by CBSE.

Official Notice HERE