CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result: BIG development students must know - Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the evaluation criterion for assessing the class 12 students today evening. The board had constituted a 13-member expert panel to decide on the tabulation criteria. The committee is likely to submit its report to the HRD ministry today.

The 13-member committee formed by the CBSE includes Vipin Kumar, joint secretary of Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT, and UGC.

According to reports, CBSE has two possible plans to prepare CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. First is the assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, the CBSE may consider the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Notably, around 12 lakh CBSE Class 12 students are waiting for the CBSE to provide clarity on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 assessment process. Once released, Class 12 students will be able to check CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the authorities were given 15 days by the Supreme Court to finalize a fair and free formula for all CBSE Class 12 students.

It was announced by CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi that the CBSE would take all necessary steps to ensure that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results are declared in time so that the Class 12 students may apply for their higher education in India as well as abroad.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, "The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let's assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks."

On the other hand, the CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 results in July. The board had earlier made it clear that the entire process of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. The CBSE, however, extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30.