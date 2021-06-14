CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: CBSE to give grades to Class 12 students? BIG updates

As lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board 2021 results, some CBSE officials said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering giving grades to Class 12 students instead of marks.

It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to decide on the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. It is learnt that the CBSE has received various suggestions from principals of schools across the country on the criterion for alternate assessment for class 12. “A large number of principals have suggested that the students be awarded grades on the basis of their marks from past exams”, a board official was quoted as saying by India.com.

Earlier the CBSE used to implement a “continuous and comprehensive evaluation” policy in order to award grades —- A1, A, B1, B, C1, C, D and E — to its Class X students. But the grading system was discontinued by CBSE with the passage of time. “Since the board exams are not being held and the results are to be announced on the basis of the student’s past performance, it would not be fair to award exact marks,” Telegraph quoted an official as saying.

CBSE assessment criteria

Few days ago, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had said in an interview to a news portal that the Board will decide the evaluation method in around two weeks.

“Assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet…It may take around two weeks for us to decide how Class 12 students will be evaluated,” Tripathi was quoted as saying.

On June 4, a 13-member committee was set up by the CBSE to set the assessment criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. The committee was asked to ubmit its report in ten days.

Options on Cards

According to reports, CBSE has two possible plans for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results

1. Assessment of students on the basis of their marks in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams.

2. CBSE may assess students on the basis of their Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.