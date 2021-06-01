CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: PM Modi to attend crucial meeting today, claim sources

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021, on Tuesday evening. The PM will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

Suggestions from states

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and union territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue. The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, it will take a final decision by June 3.

Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS

Ahead of the crucial decision on holding the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exams 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday (June 1).

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," Pokhriyal had tweeted. He had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.

So, now it seems that students have to wait a little longer before a final decision on CBSE class 12 Board Exams 2021 is announced.