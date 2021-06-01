CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION Live updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS

Ahead of the crucial decision on holding the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exams 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday (June 1).

So, now it seems that students have to wait a little longer before a final decision on CBSE class 12 Board Exams 2021 is announced.

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," Pokhriyal had tweeted. He had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.

The Centre on Monday (May 31) informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision on conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 within the next two days. Attorney General KK Venugopal represented the government in Supreme Court during the hearing and told a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the Centre is looking into this matter. For its part, the SC had asked the Centre to give 'good reasons' if they decide to not adopt the last year’s policy as the CBSE and other states have already cancelled Class 10 Board Exams due to coronavirus pandemic.

“No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it, the bench told Venugopal”, the bench said yesterday. On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams.