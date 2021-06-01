CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION LIVE Updates: BIG decision by Union Education Ministry today

Amid growing demand for cancellation for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce the Centre's final decision on this matter on Tuesday (June 1).

Few days ago, Pokhriyal had said after a high-level meeting that there was a broad consensus among states about conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and the government would take a final decision on conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 by June 1. Pokhriyal had asserted that the Centre will take decision keeping students’ safety in mind.

In a related development, the Centre on Monday (May 31) informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision on conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 within the next two days. Attorney General KK Venugopal represented the government in Supreme Court during the hearing and told a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the Centre is looking into this matter. For its part, the SC had asked the Centre to give 'good reasons' if they decide to not adopt the last year’s policy as the CBSE and other states have already cancelled Class 10 Board Exams due to coronavirus pandemic.

“No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it, the bench told Venugopal”, the bench said yesterday. On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams.