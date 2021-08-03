CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result TODAY: How and where to check, passing criteria, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 at 12 pm today. Nearly 18 lakh students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021.

From result date, websites to check to passing criteria, among others, there are several frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Q1) When will the CBSE 10th Result 2021 be declared?

The board is likely to release the result anytime between July 22 to July 25. Exact date of the results is awaited.

Q2) How and where to check CBSE Class 10 Result?

Students who had registered for the examination would be able to check their CBSE result on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The result would also be available on DigiLocker website as well as on SMS and through UMANG app.

Q3) How to download marksheet from Digilocker?

Also read CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result to be declared today, check direct LINK here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 results: Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and check your result

Step 5: You can also use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.

Q4) How to access results through SMS on mobile and email IDs.

SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Q5) How to check Class 10 result without roll number?

Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE also shares the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhaar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.

Q6) What are the passing criteria for CBSE 10th?

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate in 5 subjects. These include the internal marks and external marks combined. Even though the exams were cancelled this year, the passing criteria remain the same. Passing criteria would be as per the evaluation criteria set.

Q7) How would CBSE give marks for Class 10? CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria?

The internal marks out of 20 would be given as per actuals as most schools had successfully completed the examination before the lockdowns were announced. As for the remaining 80 marks, the board would be awarding the marks as per the performance of the students in periodic, half-yearly and pre-board examination in the ratio set by the board of 10, 30 and 40.

Q8) What is the Compartment policy for CBSE 10th Result 2021?

As per the tabulation policy, students who fail in one subject - i.e. get compartment, they would still be allowed to take up Class 11. The schools may be asked to conduct the compartment exams or students might be gven a chance to appear with the offline papers when they are conducted.

Q9) Would CBSE promote all in Class 10?

No. There is no such mention of a policy change in CBSE's Promotion Policy.

Q10) Does CBSE give grace marks?

Yes. CBSE would be awarding grace marks to students who fail in one or two subjects. The marks could vary from 2 to 8 marks.

Q11) If I fail in one subject in Class 10, would I be promoted?

Yes. Students who fail in one subject but pass in the remaining four are promoted but given an ER or essential reappear or compartment. Students would have to appear for that exam at a later date and pass.