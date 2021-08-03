CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result SOON: How to check Class 10 result without roll number? Know here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 at 12 pm today (August 3). Nearly 18 lakh students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result. The CBSE Class 12 results were declared last week. Now, there is a major concern for CBSE Class 10 students - how to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result online without roll number on CBSE's official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE releases Board Exams results online and students are able to access their marksheet by using the Roll Number and other details which are printed on their Admit Cards. These admit cards are issued by CBSE but this year the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled by the government before the release of admit cards.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result: How to check without roll number

Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE also shares the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.