CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: Result may get delayed due to THIS reason

CBSE Board 10th Result 2021 Date: The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to once again review the class 10th board result release timetable. Delhi government has said that because many of its teachers are on COVID-19 vaccination duty, it is difficult to prepare the 10th board result on time. According to the agency report, in a letter to CBSE, the government has also cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the lockdown imposed till May 10.

CBSE has said that for class 10th students, schools will have to submit marks of students by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20. To this, the Delhi government said, "Keeping in mind the current situation of the pandemic, the applicable lockdown in the state, the deployment of teachers in many places and other things, the Board officials should review the result time table again."

The letter further stated, "To assist the district administration, most teachers and other employees, including Delhi government schools data entry operators and assistant IT, are engaged in COVID-19 duty or vaccinations. Teachers are engaged in conducting door-to-door surveys in corona hotspots and containment zones, providing assistance with testing and contact tracing, COVID-19 vaccination, and other tasks."

In view of the pandemic crisis, the CBSE board has cancelled the 10th board exam and is now going to release the result by June 20 on the basis of internal marking. The 12th board examinations are currently postponed and the announcement of new exam dates is expected to be made soon.