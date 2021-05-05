CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: BIG updates on promotion, final exams, evaluation policy

The rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India has forced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and postpone CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. The CBSE has announced that students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of the marks obtained in the different assessments/tests/exams taken by the school during the academic year.

This is how students will be evaluated

As per the latest development, CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of the scores obtained in the exams during the academic year. The assessment will be done out of 100 marks for each subject, the internal assessment will be of 20 marks (which have been awarded by the schools already); Periodic tests/ unit test will be of 10 marks, Half-yearly/ midterm exam will be 30 and pre-board exam will be 40.

Also, the students who have opted for basic mathematics subjects in class 10 have been allowed to opt for the subject in Class 11 without having to write the standard version of the paper. The relaxation has been only for the current year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

Relaxation for opting for Maths in 11th

Students who have opted for basic Mathematics subjects in class 10 have been allowed to opt for the subject in Class 11 without having to write the standard version of the paper. The relaxation has been only for the current year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The board said, “After the declaration of the result, the school can conduct offline/online compartment exam based on the sample paper provided by CBSE.”

Students who fail in the class 10 final exam will be allowed to continue with their Class 11

The Board said, “The student who is not able to qualify the assessment will also be allowed to continue class 11, till the declaration of the result of compartment exam.”

CBSE Class 12 Exams

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE will release the new Class 12 board exam dates at least 15 days before scheduling the exams. While announcing the postponement, it was announced by CBSE that it will review the situation and take a call on Class 12 exams on June 1.

“The Board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, are hereby postponed. These exams will be held thereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021, and by the Board and details be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” CBSE said.