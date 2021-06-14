CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result: BIG decision by CBSE students must know - Check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result within a few days. The students who are eagerly waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result should monitor the CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in for updates on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has already announced the marking scheme and promotion criteria for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result.

In a related development, the CBSE on Sunday (June 13) released additional FAQs for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam result on the official website. The candidates can log on to cbse.gov.in to check the new FAQs.

Meanwhile, the CBSE officials said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering giving grades to Class 12 students instead of marks for CBSE Clas 12 Board Exam 2021 results.

Notably, the CBSE is yet to decide on the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. It is learnt that the CBSE has received various suggestions from principals of schools across the country on the criterion for alternate assessment for class 12. “A large number of principals have suggested that the students be awarded grades on the basis of their marks from past exams”, a board official was quoted as saying by India.com.

Few days ago, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had said in an interview to a news portal that the Board will decide the evaluation method for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result in around two weeks.