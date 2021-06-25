BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Update: Odisha Board result marking system

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare Odisha Class 10 result 2021 today (June 25).

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the Odisha HSC Class 10 exam 2021 today (June 25) around 4 pm. Odisha BSE class 10 result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination to be presented at 1 pm today before the examination committee.

After the approval of the Examination Committee, the result will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm. The students will be able to download BSE Odisha 10th result 2021 at 6 pm through the official website of BSE.

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 6 pm.

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2021: 5 major points on Odisha Board result marking system

- Marks will be given on the basis of ‘regular’ and ‘quasi-regular’ students’ performances in the half-yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.

- Weightage of 40 per cent will be given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject.

- The remaining 60 per cent weightage will be from practice tests conducted in Class 10.

- If a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then in Odisha class 10 result 2021 weightage of 70 per cent will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half-yearly and annual).

- For candidates who have not appeared in any practice test in Class 10, a hundred per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in half-yearly and annual exams.

In case students are unable to check result due to no availability of the internet, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

Steps to download Odisha 10th Result 2021: click here

Odisha announced the cancellation of the class 10 examination on April 21 for the current academic year (2021-22) due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Around 650,000 students were to write the board examination. In June, the council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has cancelled Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021.