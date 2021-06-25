BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Update: Odisha Board result marking system

Headlines

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

House Hunting? Here Is How To Prepare For It

Viral video: Uninvited bull with majestic horns 'gate-crashes' wedding venue, internet is stunned

Axita Cotton Limited Q1 2023 Quarter Analysis: A Stellar Rise in Profits and Promising Future Predictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

House Hunting? Here Is How To Prepare For It

Diabetes: Dinner meals with low glycemic index

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Tiger nuts

8 Benefits of potato juice for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

DNA: Story Of Courage Of Iqbal From Amritsar

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Jailer Twitter review: Netizens call Rajinikanth's film 'absolute blockbuster', say 'Nelson you won'

HomeEducation

Education

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Update: Odisha Board result marking system

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare Odisha Class 10 result 2021 today (June 25).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2021, 01:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the Odisha HSC Class 10 exam 2021 today (June 25) around 4 pm. Odisha BSE class 10 result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination to be presented at 1 pm today before the examination committee.

 

After the approval of the Examination Committee, the result will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm. The students will be able to download BSE Odisha 10th result 2021 at 6 pm through the official website of BSE.

 

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 6 pm.  

 

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2021: 5 major points on Odisha Board result marking system

- Marks will be given on the basis of ‘regular’ and ‘quasi-regular’ students’ performances in the half-yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.

- Weightage of 40 per cent will be given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject.

- The remaining 60 per cent weightage will be from practice tests conducted in Class 10.

- If a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then in Odisha class 10 result 2021 weightage of 70 per cent will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half-yearly and annual).

- For candidates who have not appeared in any practice test in Class 10, a hundred per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in half-yearly and annual exams.

 

In case students are unable to check result due to no availability of the internet, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

 

Steps to download Odisha 10th Result 2021: click here

 

Odisha announced the cancellation of the class 10 examination on April 21 for the current academic year (2021-22) due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Around 650,000 students were to write the board examination. In June, the council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has cancelled Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 999 JioBharat V2 phone goes on sale again, likely to get Rs 10,000 crore business

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Check list of India’s richest people who are Harvard alumnus

Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app

India’s highest selling SUV gets new special edition, Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched at Rs 15.17 lakh

Viral video: Little girl's charming dance to 'What Jhumka' steals hearts online, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE