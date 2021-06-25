BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Today at 4 pm, at bseodisha.nic.in, steps to check online, direct link here

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the Odisha HSC Class 10 exam 2021 today (June 25) around 4 pm. BSE Odisha class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 6 pm. Candidates can download the Odisha board result 2021 for class 10 after the link gets activated.

Today (June 25) at 1 pm, Odisha class 10 Result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination will be placed before the examination committee. After the approval of the Examination Committee, the result will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm. The students will be able to download BSE Odisha 10th result 2021 at 6 pm through the official website of BSE.

In case students are unable to check result due to no availability of the internet, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

Also read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 to be out today at bseodisha.nic.in, check time and other details

Steps to download Odisha 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link ‘Odisha 10th Result 2021’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download the Odisha 10th Result 2021

Step 5: Take a printout of the Odisha 10th Result 2021 for any future reference.

Odisha 10th Result 2021 direct link: bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha announced the cancellation of the class 10 examination on April 21 for the current academic year (2021-22) due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Around 650,000 students were to write the board examination. In June, the council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has cancelled Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021.