BREAKING: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result to be based on performance in Class 10, 11 finals and 12 pre-boards

The CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, the board told SC. The 12-member committee formed by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula.

In a big development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17) that the CBSE CLass 12 Board Exams Results 2021 will be assessed

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results will be declared by July 31, the board told the Supreme Court.

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts the Class 12 board exams, said Attorney General Venugopal in court.

The 12-member committee formed by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula, according to which 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 final results, respectively, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.

Unlike in the case of Class 12 exams where schools have been allowed to decide which exam's results to consider, for Class 11, only the "year-end final theory exam in respective subjects" will count.

The marks for theory in Class 12 will be based on unit tests, mid-term or pre-board exams depending on what the school has conducted. The CBSE affidavit in Supreme Court says, "The result committee of the school may decide weightage be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment. For example, if the committee may be of the considered view that only the Pre-Board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component. Similarly, another school Result committee may decide to give equal weightage to Pre-Board exams and Mid-Term exams."

Mamta Sharma, representing the petitioners in Supreme Court said the CBSE Class 12 results assessment scheme is "scheme is satisfactory and we have no objections".

The CBSE told the Supreme Count that 14.5 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 CBSE exams 2021.

The Supreme Court of India has directed CBSE and ICSE to upload the assessment scheme on their websites.