CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date announced - When, where and how to check online

Ending all speculations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (June 17) announced that it will declare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on July 31, 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 result date was revealed during a hearing in the Supreme Court today. The result will be released on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in.

Attorney General for India KK Venugopal appeared for CBSE in the SC and informed the apex court about the result date and evaluation criteria. During the hearing, the CBSE told the SC that CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 final results will be decided on the basis of performance in:

Class 10 (30% weightage)

Class 11 (30% weightage)

Class 12 (40% weightage)

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducts the Class 12 board exams, said Attorney General Venugopal in court.

The 12-member committee formed by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula, according to which 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 final results, respectively, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.