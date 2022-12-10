Assam HSLC Exam 2023 dates: SEBA releases Class 10th exam schedule at sebaonline.org, check datesheet here

File photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheet for Class 10th on December 8. As per SEBA Assam class 10th Exam 2023 schedule, the exam will begin on March 3, 2023 and will conclude on March 20, 2023. Students can go through Assam 10th Time Table 2022 PDF on the official website, sebaonline.org.

According to the Assam Class 10th timetable, SEBA Assam class 10th Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift exam will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift exam will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Assam HSLC Class 10 practical exam is scheduled to be held on February 24 and 25, 2023.

SEBA Assam class 10th Exam 2023 datesheet was announced by the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on his Twitter account. “Important notification on HSLC exam 2023. The Assam HSLC exam will be held from March 03, 2023 to March 20, 2023. All concerned are requested to go through the exam schedule for further details,” he said.

No exams will be held in the evening shift for a few days. Evening shift exams are only on March 10 and March 14, 2023.