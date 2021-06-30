Six markets in East Delhi to remain shut till July 5 for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Laxmi Nagar main market and other adjoining markets namely Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, and Guru Ramdas Nagar have been shut on the orders of the East Delhi district administration for violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour till July 5.

"The stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj, and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would be restricted to open from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm on 5 July or till further orders," read the notification issued by the DM.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government allowed the resumption of all business activities in a phased manner as part of its unlock plan. Shops and weekly markets were reopened, but with certain restrictions. Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government allowed markets, malls, and market complexes to reopen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated that curbs were being eased on a trial basis "We will observe this for one week. If cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be reimposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.

What's allowed

Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to reopen in Delhi from Monday at 50% capacity.

Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, but the number of guests has been capped at 50.

The DDMA has allowed Delhi Metro to run with a seating capacity of 50% in each train coach.

An eight-coach train can run with around 250-300 people as the metro has been allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

Delhi allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with a partial workforce.

Bars were allowed to operate in the city from noon till 10 pm and the timings of restaurants were extended by two hours from June 20.

Salons were allowed to reopen in the national capital from June 14.

As unlocking started, permission to factories within industrial areas and construction activities resumed.

On June 7, markets, malls, and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to open at 50% capacity.

From June 14, the 50% cap was removed in the case of markets and malls.

Subsequently, parks and public gardens, and bars were allowed to reopen.