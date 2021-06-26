Delhi Unlock 5: Gyms, banquet halls, hotels to open from Monday - guidelines here

Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to reopen in Delhi from Monday at 50% capacity, an official government order said.

With the fall in the daily COVID-19 numbers, the national capital Delhi is preparing for Unlock 5 from Monday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order late Saturday specifying the course of the unlock.

Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, but the number of guests has been capped at 50, the order said.

The DDMA also discussed the situation outside stations of the Delhi Metro, marked by long queues due to a cap on the seating capacity at 50% in each train coach. However, restrictions in the metro will remain for at least another week.

Currently, an eight-coach train that can carry up to 2400 passengers can run with around 250-300 people as the metro has been allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity. Moreover, standing commutes are also not allowed.

Last week, Delhi allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with a partial workforce as daily cases showed a downward trend.

Bars were allowed to operate in the city from noon till 10 pm and the timings of restaurants were extended by two hours from June 20. Salons were allowed to reopen in the national capital from June 14.

As unlocking started, permission to factories within industrial areas and construction activities resumed. On June 7, markets, malls, and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to open at 50% capacity.

From June 14, the 50% cap was removed in the case of markets and malls. Subsequently, parks and public gardens, and bars were allowed to reopen.

Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30 as the second wave raged the city.



