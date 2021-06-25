Delhi Unlock: Gyms likely to open from next week - check what's allowed, what's not

As the daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped significantly, Gyms in Delhi are likely to open next week. Meanwhile, the Kejriwal government continues to relax COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Gym Association had requested the government to allow gyms to open in the next phase of the unlock process.

After meeting with the Chief Minister on Wednesday, members of the Delhi Gym Association told reporters that Arvind Kejriwal has promised that gyms will be allowed to open from next week.

However, there is no immediate reaction available from the Delhi government on the same. The Delhi Gym Association pointed out that gyms were among the first entities to be closed on April 17 this year.

The association said that a delayed opening would result in a 'big distress' for the owners of over 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios across Delhi.

"Out of the 14 months since the lockdown happened last year, gyms have remained shut for eight, but gym owners have had to pay their fixed rentals, including electricity and water, rents to landlords as well as staff salaries," Chirag Sethi, vice-president of the association, said.

Last year too, they were also shut for six months during the lockdown. With the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing over the last few weeks, Delhi saw a phased unlock process.

What's allowed, what is not

Factories, markets, and salons among other services were allowed to resume operations gradually.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open with up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively.

Outdoor yoga activities have also been permitted. Gyms, however, continue to be shut.

All markets, market complexes, and malls permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

All Government offices to function with 50% staff as per requirement and officers of Grade-I/equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength.

All private offices shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50% of their staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

All standalone shops and shops in residential areas shall be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential/non-essential goods and services.