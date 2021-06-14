Delhi Unlock 3.0: All shops in markets, restaurants open from today - What's allowed, what's not

With COVID numbers in the national capital dropping to a three-month low, all market activities are allowed from today, i.e. June 14, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

Under the phased unlock process, all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones, will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister had said.

Delhi Unlock: What's open

As per the Delhi government's latest orders, all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Salons are allowed to open but spas will remain shut for now, while Delhi Metro and buses that can run with 50 per cent capacity.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

As per the government's order, autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, are not allowed to take more than two passengers to ensure social distancing.

Weddings will not be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people.

Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Government offices can open with full capacity now, and private offices with 50 per cent capacity.

Now, there is also no restriction on inter-state and intrastate movement of persons and goods, including those of cross-land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission/approval or pass will be required for travel.

Delhi Unlock: Activities which are completely prohibited

Schools, Colleges, as well as social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious festival-related gatherings. They will remain prohibited. Further, all gyms, cinema theatres, and banquet halls will continue to remain shut.

Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, water parks, amusement parks and Banquet halls, assembly halls, auditoriums will remain closed. Business-to-business exhibitions, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes, and public parks and gardens will remain prohibited.

Gyms in Delhi still shut

Gym owners in Delhi are disappointed with the government's decision to keep gyms shut. "We were expecting the opening of gyms in new order. Our industry is facing a lot of problems due to the closure. There is no support from the government to the gym industry," Delhi Gym Association Secretary told ANI.

Delhi lockdown

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

In the first phase of the unlock process, construction and factory work was exempted from the lockdown.