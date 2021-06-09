Delhi weather update: Temperature to soar up to 43 degrees today

Residents in National Capital Delhi will witness a hot day on Wednesday (June 9) as temperature is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius. The weather department has advised to people to stay safe and keep themselves hydrated. After observing 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the temperature in Delhi could rise further today. As the temperature is increasing, people are advised to drink lots of water and stay indoors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Too much exposure to heat can make you sick.

Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD head of Regional Weather Forecasting said, “Due to clear skies and dry winds, the temperature rose on Tuesday and is expected to rise further on Wednesday. Besides, strong dust-raising winds of 30-35 kmph were recorded. The winds transported dust from Rajasthan to Delhi and led to an accumulation of dust particles in the air and deterioration of the air quality.”

On Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 180 (Moderate Category) to 205 (Poor category). Temperature may drop again as very light rain is predicted from June 12.The weather department said, “Very light rain is predicted from June 12 to 14, but as there may be high moisture in the air, it may lead to uncomfortable weather.”