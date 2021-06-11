Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules 2021: Home delivery of liquor on order through mobile app or online web portal

Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government has permitted delivery of Indian and foreign liquor through mobile app and online web portal under the new excise policy. The liquor vendors who are willing to start a home delivery service can now apply for a licence from the Delhi government from today.

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, the Delhi finance department has said most of the amendments, including that of Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, will come into effect from June 10.

Although the amended rules will come into effect from Friday, home delivery of liquor will take some time as the Delhi government is yet to notify the terms and conditions regarding the same.

As per the previous excise rules, home delivery of liquor was permitted only for orders placed through fax and email. Due to the impracticality of the rules, there were no takers for the L-13 licence. The government has not issued any L-13 licence till date. However, the new excise rules allow orders for home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites.

Delhiites will also be able to get liquor at open places like terraces, courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels, and independent restaurants. Customers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles, as per the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

However, home delivery of liquor will finally begin as per the revised rules or not will depend on the number of L-13 license applications and the government's willingness to clear them.