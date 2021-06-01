Delhi allows online delivery of alcohol - Know which other states have allowed the same

The national capital has good news for tipplers as it has permitted ordering of alcohol via mobile app or online web portal. However, that doesn’t mean you can order booze via telephone calls. The state government is yet to issue guidelines regarding the same.

The rules for the sales of alcohol include getting hold of the L-13 license of alcohol if you are in the alcohol trade and want to deliver it to resident’s doorsteps, according to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 published on Monday.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the notification read.

The supply of online delivery will not kick-start so soon, though. First, the suppliers with the L-13 license need to verify themselves on mobile apps and online portals.

Other cities/states who have allowed online delivery of alcohol are Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Pune(Maharashtra), Karnataka, Punjab, Kolkata(West Bengal), Odisha, Jharkhand, and Kerala.

The country’s economy was severely affected due to the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19. To keep the revenue flow steady, the state government had cut some slack by opening up the liquor shops, but due to the overcrowding at the shops which would have further helped spread the virus, the Supreme Court ordered considering online delivery to several states.