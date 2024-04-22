'Yeh toh second tier ki bhi team nhi': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam and co. after 3rd T20I loss vs New Zealand

Despite initially taking a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, the tourists managed to bounce back and level the series on Sunday.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has criticized the national men's team for their disappointing loss to a weakened New Zealand side in the 3rd T20I on Sunday. Ramiz expressed his dismay at the team's six-wicket defeat to the Kiwis, just one day after a convincing victory over them in Rawalpindi.

Despite initially taking a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, the tourists managed to bounce back and level the series on Sunday. Pakistan posted a competitive total of 178-3 in 20 overs, thanks to some late fireworks from Shadab Khan and Irfan Khan. However, Mark Chapman's unbeaten 87 off 42 balls overshadowed their efforts as New Zealand successfully chased down the target in just 18.2 overs.

In a recent video on his YouTube Channel, Ramiz expressed his disappointment over the defeat, emphasizing the embarrassment of losing to a team with few first-choice players. He stressed the importance of Pakistan improving their performance, especially with the World Cup approaching.

"Losing is a part of cricket, but such a defeat shakes the foundation a bit, especially with the World Cup just around the corner. Playing at home, on your favourite surface, against a team that isn't even a complete side - not a first-tier or even a second-tier New Zealand team - makes it an embarrassing loss. Let's admit that in T20, anyone's luck can change, but such a drastic turn of tables within 24 hours is a blow to Pakistan's reputation. For some time now, there has been a notion that you can expect anything from Pakistan on a given day."

Ramiz emphasized the importance of Pakistani batters capitalizing on their opportunities and also criticized the bowlers for delivering a subpar performance.

"The batsmen who are set should not get out after scoring just 20-30 runs. That's why the score is only 180. This pitch is worth at least 250 runs, as we know how many runs have been scored here before. Pakistan scored fewer runs, and no one played a long innings. The bowling performance was also quite mediocre. The frontline bowlers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, had a very dull day."

The fourth T20I match is scheduled to be held in Lahore on April 25th.

Also read| Meet CSK star Dhoni's teammate, 2011 World Cup player, he has now become a bus driver due to...