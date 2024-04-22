Twitter
Cricket

Meet CSK star Dhoni's teammate, 2011 World Cup player, he has now become a bus driver due to...

He played for CSK for two seasons and was an all-rounder.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Most cricketers earn well even after retirement through ads, business and investments. They also take jobs associated with cricket like commentary, coaching or administration. After retiring from their national teams, they signed up for IPL. However, former Sri Lanka star Suraj Randiv took an unexpected job after his cricket career and became a bus driver.

Randiv was also a teammate of Indian star MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK picked up Randiv at the 2011 IPL player auction. He played for the franchise for two seasons. He also played on the highest stage at the World Cup. But despite this, Randiv found himself in a situation where he decided to work as a bus driver in Australia.
 
Randiv was part of the Sri Lanka squad that played in the World Cup 2011 final against India. Initially, he was omitted from his team for the 2011 Cricket World Cup but was called up as a replacement for injured Angelo Mathews. Randiv decided to move to Australia after quitting cricket from his country. 

He even played at district-level competitions in Australia. In 2020, he was also invited by Cricket Australia for a temporary role as a net bowler to bowl at the Australian cricketers in the nets. Later, he was hired as a bus driver in Australia's Melbourne by a company called Transdev.

