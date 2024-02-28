Twitter
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel take big strides in ICC Test rankings; Root back in top 3

With another strong showing in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, Jaiswal has the opportunity to break into the Top 10 in just his 9th match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
India's opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has continued his impressive climb in the ICC Test rankings following his outstanding performance in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Jaiswal, a left-hander, scored 73 in the first innings and followed it up with 37 runs during the 192-run chase. This stellar performance propelled him three places up to the 12th spot in the ranking for Test batters.

With another strong showing in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, Jaiswal has the opportunity to break into the Top 10 in just his 9th match.

In the fourth Test, which India won by five wickets, the Player of the Match was the young wicketkeeper-batter, Dhruv Jurel. Jurel's impressive scores of 90 and 39 have catapulted him 31 places up to the 69th position in the rankings. Additionally, England's opener, Zak Crawley, has entered the top 20 for the first time after scoring 42 and 60 runs. The latest weekly update also shows significant progress for a group of spinners in the rankings.

Former England captain Joe Root has made a triumphant return to the top three rankings. Root, a former top-ranked batter, showcased his skills by scoring an unbeaten 122 in the first innings, propelling him two places up to third position. Root has also advanced three spots to fourth among all-rounders.

Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive five-wicket haul in the second innings has allowed him to close the gap with top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah to just 21 rating points, following Bumrah's absence in the Ranchi Test. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has surged 10 places to 32nd, while England's Shoaib Bashir has made a significant leap of 38 places to 80th, achieving career-best rankings.

In the Men's ODI rankings, Namibia's Bernard Scholtz has emerged as the standout performer, with his exceptional performances against Nepal and the Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series in Kirtipur. Scholtz's hauls of four for 31 and two for 15 have propelled him to 11th position with 642 rating points, marking the highest position and points tally ever achieved by a Namibian player in ODI cricket.

The Netherlands' Aryan Dutt has continued his impressive form by following up his six for 34 performance against Namibia with hauls of two for 41 and three for 16. Dutt's consistent performances have seen him climb to joint-36th position in the bowling rankings.

Also Read| Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi, post goes viral

