Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi, post goes viral

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi, post goes viral

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Meet woman who faced domestic violence, sold tea for 50 paise to survive, now a business tycoon, daily earnings is...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 11610 crore net worth, he runs Rs 155070 crore revenue company as...









Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi, post goes viral

Following India's 5-wicket win in Ranchi, Jadeja took to social media to share a photo of himself standing in front of Dhoni's house.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

Instagram @royalnavghan
Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable experience on Tuesday when he visited the home of former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni in Ranchi. This visit came after India's impressive victory in the fourth Test against England.

Following India's 5-wicket win in Ranchi, Jadeja took to social media to share a photo of himself standing in front of Dhoni's house. In the picture, Jadeja can be seen smiling with joy, clearly thrilled to be in the presence of the legendary Indian cricketer.

"Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house. #MSD," he captioned the image.

Jadeja and MS Dhoni's friendship has deep roots that trace back to their time playing for India together. Their bond has only grown stronger over the years while playing alongside each other for Chennai Super Kings. It was Dhoni who affectionately bestowed the title of "Sir" upon Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja has become an indispensable player for the CSK team, often being the go-to man for the skipper. His pivotal role in securing the IPL trophy last season was evident when he hit a six and a four off the final two balls to achieve the target of 171 runs in the final match against Gujarat Titans.

After CSK's triumph in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni was visibly moved, with a few tears glistening in his eyes. His joy was evident as he embraced and lifted Jadeja off the ground following the latter's heroic performance.

Also Read| Mohammed Shami undergoes Achilles tendon surgery, set to miss IPL 2024

