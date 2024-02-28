Mohammed Shami undergoes Achilles tendon surgery, set to miss IPL 2024

The right-arm pacer took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform his fans about the news.

Indian star fast bowler Mohammed Shami made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing that he recently underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon.

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery," Shami posted on X.

Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024

Shami was absent from the home T20I series against Australia after the ICC event, and he was subsequently ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series and is currently not participating in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the current five-match Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. Shami emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker, dismissing 24 batters in just 7 matches.

Despite struggling with injury issues, Shami's determination and skill were evident throughout India's impressive World Cup campaign.

The latest update indicates that Shami will also miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This news is a major setback for the Gujarat Titans franchise, as Shami was a key figure in their pace attack.

Shami played a crucial role in GT's success during both seasons. He made a significant impact by taking 20 wickets in 2022 and further excelled in IPL 2023, securing 28 wickets with an impressive average of 18.64.

