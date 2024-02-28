New Zealand star Kane Williamson welcomes third child with wife Sarah Raheem, see pic

The 33-year-old sportsman took to Instagram to share the delightful news, expressing his sheer happiness at the newest member of their family.

New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah Raheem are joyfully welcoming their third child into the world. The 33-year-old sportsman took to Instagram to share the delightful news, expressing his sheer happiness at the newest member of their family.

In a post graced with parental bliss, Williamson wrote, "And then there was 3 Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead."



The couple joyfully welcomed their second daughter, adding to their family that already includes an elder sibling born in 2020 and a son born in 2022.

Kane Williamson, who was on paternity leave during the recent T20I series against Australia, will be returning to the squad for the upcoming Test series starting on February 29, 2024. Despite the Kiwis losing the T20I series 0-3, they are now preparing for the Test series.

During the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Kane Williamson showcased outstanding form, emerging as the highest run-scorer with 403 runs in four innings. His exceptional performance led New Zealand to their first-ever Test series victory against the Proteas.

Williamson made history by scoring his 30th, 31st, and 32nd Test centuries during this remarkable tour. His stellar performance has placed him in the 11th position on the list of cricketers with the most Test centuries, just one century away from matching former England batter Alastair Cook in the top 10.

Before Kane Williamson's illustrious career, the record for most centuries by a New Zealander in Test cricket was held by Martin Crowe, with 17 centuries in 77 matches.

Both Williamson and Tim Southee have played 98 Test matches for New Zealand. With the upcoming series against Australia, they will join the elite list of players who have played 100 or more Test matches for their nation. Currently, only five players have achieved this milestone for the Kiwis.

Also Read| 'Virat Kohli may not play in...': Gavaskar's remark on India star's absence