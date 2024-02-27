'Virat Kohli may not play in...': Gavaskar's remark on India star's absence

Twitter
Sunil Gavaskar has raised eyebrows by expressing uncertainty about Virat Kohli's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar has raised eyebrows by expressing uncertainty about Virat Kohli's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. With Kohli opting out of the current Test series against England for personal reasons, the cricket legend pondered over whether the star player would also skip the IPL.

The 24th season of the IPL is scheduled to commence with the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Chepauk. Initially selected for the Indian Test squad, the RCB key player withdrew ahead of the series opener in Hyderabad. Earlier this month, Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, announced the arrival of their second child.

Gavaskar shared his thoughts during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, questioning Kohli's eagerness to score runs in the IPL following his break from cricket. 'Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well),' remarked Gavaskar.

Jurel tipped as next superstar: Gavaskar's prediction

Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the potential emergence of Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Rajasthan Royals, as the superstar of the upcoming IPL season. Jurel, in only his second Test appearance, earned the Man of the Match award for his outstanding contributions of 90 and an unbeaten 39, leading India to a series-sealing five-wicket victory against England.

Gavaskar suggested that Jurel could be promoted up the order and emphasized the possibility of Akash Deep playing the role of the death-over specialist for RCB.

Backing Hardik Pandya as MI captain

Gavaskar also supported the decision of Mumbai Indians (MI) to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain, allowing Rohit Sharma to focus solely on his batting without the burden of leadership responsibilities. He believes this move will benefit Mumbai Indians, providing Hardik with the guidance of Rohit Sharma as 'captain.'

Excitement over Rishabh Pant's return

Expressing his enthusiasm about Rishabh Pant's return to the game after recovering from a near-fatal car accident, Gavaskar stated, 'I'm also a big fan of him.' He emphasized the importance of Pant's health and suggested that, once back to full fitness, the reins of the Delhi Capitals' captaincy should be handed over to him. Gavaskar advised not to rush Pant into a leadership role immediately, allowing him time to regain full form and avoid any setbacks.

