WTC final scenario: How India can book final spot over Sri Lanka without winning against Australia in 4th Test

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s tons set up an exciting day 5 of the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Monday. The race between India and Sri Lanka to qualify for the second spot at World Test Championship finals has fans glued to TV screens and statistics.

As Kohli ended a near 40-month wait for his 28th Test century, India reached a total of 571 on day 4, setting up a lead of 91 runs. Australia started day 5 with all 10 wickets intact. Unless Indian bowlers pull off a miraculous show and bowl out the entire Australian side, the match appears most likely to end in a draw. However, not winning the match does not mean that India cannot seal their spot on Monday.

For Indian fans, elation could come today itself in two scenarios. One would be India pulling off a spectacular win against Australia. In the other, Rohit Sharma and co’s contender Sri Lanka will need to be written off at the end of the current Test match vs New Zealand.

The final day of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test has the stage set to be an epic finale. New Zealand need 285 runs to win the match on day 5. On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to win the match to still be in the running and not let India go through to the World Test Championship final.

For Sri Lanka, winning both the Tests vs New Zealand is the only way to reach the WTC final, if India loses the 4th Test vs Australia. If Sri Lanka is unable to win today, India will certainly seal a spot regardless of the result of the final BGT Test. Rain could also come to India’s aid having already delayed the start of play in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test match.

