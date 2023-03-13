IND vs AUS 4th Test Live updates: India eye a memorable win and place in WTC final

Image: File photo

Virat Kohli finally ended his three and half years old century drought in Test against Australia in the first innings of fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Virat failed to register his 8th double century in Test cricket as the Run Machine was dismissed on 186 runs. Chasing Australia’s 480 in the first innings, team India were all out for 571 taking 91 runs lead against the Aussies on the fourth day. After Shubman Gill's 128 on the third day, Virat and Axar shone brightly against the Australian bowling line up and together they put up a partnership of 162 runs. Axar, continuing his amazing batting form, scored 79 runs. KS Bharat ana Pujara also scored 44 and 42 runs respectively. From India, each of the first six-wicket partnerships was more than 50 runs. This is the only third time in the history of test cricket that any team has achieved this feat. Shreyas Iyer couldn't come to bat in the first innings as he was experiencing excruciating lower back pain and went for multiple scans, therefore, Rohit Sharma and company had to wrap up their inning for 571 for 9.

Australia, in reply, batted for 6 overs and ended the fourth day at the score of 3 for 0