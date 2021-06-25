WTC final: Sanjana Ganesan cooks 'romantic meal' for husband Jasprit Bumrah after loss to New Zealand

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who was ICC's digital insider during the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final has travelled to London with her husband Jasprit Bumrah, after Team India's loss to New Zealand by eight wickets.

Ganesan, who was working for the host broadcaster Star Sports and travelled to England with Bumrah after the families were allowed by the BCCI for the three-month-long tour to England, shared a picture of a romantic meal with Jasprit Bumrah after the final ended on June 23.

Sanjana tried to cheer up her husband's mood after he had a below-average outing in the final as he failed to take a single wicket out of the 12 New Zealand wickets that fell in the game. She posted an image of the food, which appeared to be Garlic Bread and a bowl of pasta, on her Instagram story and captioned it ‘Made with Love’.

Team India now have a break of three weeks till July 14 before they assemble in the England capital before the five-match series against the hosts starting on August 4 in Nottingham.

New Zealand beat India pretty comfortably in the end chasing down 139 runs after they restricted the Indian side to just 170 runs in their second batting innings owing to sensational bowling from their four-pronged pace attack.