Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Meet man, a Stanford graduate, who built India's first electric car, now aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

The UP Warriorz successfully chased down the target of 143 runs with 26 balls to spare, losing only four wickets in the process.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UP Warriorz secured their second consecutive victory of the season in the Women's Premier League (Women's IPL) by defeating the Gujarat Giants by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The UP Warriorz successfully chased down the target of 143 runs with 26 balls to spare, losing only four wickets in the process. Middle-order batsman Grace Harris, who scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 33 balls, played a pivotal role in the UP Warriors' triumph.

Batting first, the Gujarat Giants posted a total of 142 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Laura Volward and captain Beth Mooney contributed 28 runs off 26 balls and 16 runs off 16 balls, respectively. The Giants got off to a strong start with a 40-run partnership for the first wicket. Harleen Deol added 18 runs off 24 balls, while Ashley Gardner's quickfire 30 off 17 balls bolstered the Giants' total. Dayalan Hemalatha and Catherine Bryce remained unbeaten with two runs and five runs, respectively. Sophie Eccleston claimed three wickets, while Rajeshwari Gaekwad took one wicket for the UP Warriorz.

In response, the UP Warriorz lost Kiran Navgeer and Chamari Attapattu early in the innings, but captain Alyssa Healy and Grace Harris steadied the ship with crucial contributions. Alyssa scored 33 runs off 21 balls, while Grace Harris reached a half-century off 30 balls. Shweta Sherawat's dismissal for two runs in seven balls posed a challenge for the UP Warriorz, but Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma's partnership in the fifth wicket ensured victory for the team. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten with 17 runs off 14 balls, while Grace Harris finished with 60 not out off 33 balls.

Also read| PKL 10 Final: Puneri Paltan clinch maiden title with convincing victory against Haryana Steelers

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE