WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

The UP Warriorz successfully chased down the target of 143 runs with 26 balls to spare, losing only four wickets in the process.

The UP Warriorz secured their second consecutive victory of the season in the Women's Premier League (Women's IPL) by defeating the Gujarat Giants by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The UP Warriorz successfully chased down the target of 143 runs with 26 balls to spare, losing only four wickets in the process. Middle-order batsman Grace Harris, who scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 33 balls, played a pivotal role in the UP Warriors' triumph.

Back to back wins for the @UPWarriorz



They're making successful chases a habit after completing a 6-wicket victory tonight!



Scorecard https://t.co/4LUKvUMAOB#TATAWPL | #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/jbrV3uQvAS — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2024

Batting first, the Gujarat Giants posted a total of 142 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Laura Volward and captain Beth Mooney contributed 28 runs off 26 balls and 16 runs off 16 balls, respectively. The Giants got off to a strong start with a 40-run partnership for the first wicket. Harleen Deol added 18 runs off 24 balls, while Ashley Gardner's quickfire 30 off 17 balls bolstered the Giants' total. Dayalan Hemalatha and Catherine Bryce remained unbeaten with two runs and five runs, respectively. Sophie Eccleston claimed three wickets, while Rajeshwari Gaekwad took one wicket for the UP Warriorz.

In response, the UP Warriorz lost Kiran Navgeer and Chamari Attapattu early in the innings, but captain Alyssa Healy and Grace Harris steadied the ship with crucial contributions. Alyssa scored 33 runs off 21 balls, while Grace Harris reached a half-century off 30 balls. Shweta Sherawat's dismissal for two runs in seven balls posed a challenge for the UP Warriorz, but Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma's partnership in the fifth wicket ensured victory for the team. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten with 17 runs off 14 balls, while Grace Harris finished with 60 not out off 33 balls.

Also read| PKL 10 Final: Puneri Paltan clinch maiden title with convincing victory against Haryana Steelers