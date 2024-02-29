WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

The Delhi Capitals set a challenging target of 195 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to chase.

Despite a strong start by skipper Smriti Mandhana, her team suffered their first defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. Mandhana began the match on a high note, supported by Sophie Devine, but unfortunately lacked support from the middle-order, resulting in a 25-run loss for her team.

The Delhi Capitals set a challenging target of 195 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to chase, with Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey leading the charge for the capital city team. Verma reached her half-century before being dismissed, while Capsey contributed 46 runs to the team's total.

The @DelhiCapitals hold their nerves to clinch a win in a high-scoring thriller!



They move to TOP of the Points Table



Live https://t.co/mKFymL1O3h#TATAWPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/vlWcVfpDc5 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 29, 2024

Although RCB made a valiant effort to catch up during the middle overs, an impressive performance by Marizanne Kapp, scoring 32 off 16 balls, and Jess Jonassen, adding an unbeaten 36 off 16 balls, helped DC finish strong.

RCB won the toss and chose to field first against DC at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. During the toss, Smriti Mandhana announced that Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was unable to play due to illness, with South African Nadine de Klerk stepping in as her replacement.

