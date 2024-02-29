UPW vs GG WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

UPW vs GG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 8 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

The UP Warriorz are ready to face off against the Gujarat Giants in the eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. This highly anticipated match will take place at Bengaluru’s renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 1.

With one win out of three games, the Warriorz are focused on continuing their winning streak. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, who have yet to secure a victory, are determined to claim their first win in the tournament.

Match details

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 8th Match

Date and Time: March 1, 2024, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

UPW vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani

UPW vs GG My Dream11 team

A Healy, B Mooney, G Harris, S Sehrawat, T McGrath, A Gardner, D Sharma (C), K Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (VC), R Gayakwad, T Kanwer

Squads

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana.

GG: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha.

