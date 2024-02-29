'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

The duo failed to prioritize Ranji Trophy over the IPL, as mandated by the board.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has commented on the BCCI's recent decision to terminate Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's central contracts. The duo failed to prioritize Ranji Trophy over the IPL, as mandated by the board.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent out a memo to all contracted players, emphasizing the importance of First-Class cricket. However, Kishan chose to train with Hardik Pandya instead of playing Ranji Trophy matches, while Iyer claimed to be sidelined with a back spasm, a reason that was later refuted by an NCA physio.

Former BCCI president Ganguly expressed disappointment over Kishan and Iyer's reluctance to play in the Ranji Trophy, stating that their decision caught him off guard. Ganguly, a strong advocate for the significance of domestic cricket, emphasized the importance of prioritizing First-Class cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy. He reiterated that regardless of a player's stature, focusing on domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy, should always be a top priority as it forms the foundation of Indian cricket.

"I think the BCCI wants them to play first class cricket. I am surprised why Shreyas Iyer has not played Ranji Trophy. It is a premier tournament and you are supposed to play. So, it is a decision by the BCCI and what they have thought right they have done. Every contracted cricketer must play first class cricket because that is the basic premise of cricket in this country," Ganguly told RevSportz.

Kishan made his return to competitive cricket after a three-month hiatus at the DY Patil Tournament, while Iyer recently made himself available for Mumbai's Ranji semifinal. However, their comeback was untimely.

The BCCI had already taken action against Kishan and Iyer, who were preparing to play in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. This decision has disappointed Ganguly, along with many others, as they struggle to understand the situation.

"You are supposed to play first class cricket. Once you are a contracted player, you are expected to play the Premier tournament. Shreyas Iyer is playing the semi-final for Mumbai in a couple of days' time. Yes, they are young people and Ishan has surprised me," he added.

"He was part of the Indian team in all formats. Such a big contract in IPL. I don't know why he has done that. You must play especially when you are as gifted as Ishan Kishan. When you are playing for India in all formats, you must play. I was surprised by his decision not to.”

