Twitter
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta?

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

5 animals which should not be kept at home

7 foods that cause gas

7 mysterious temples of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, failed as hero, later became top villain, men would hide their wives from him

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

The duo failed to prioritize Ranji Trophy over the IPL, as mandated by the board.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:45 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has commented on the BCCI's recent decision to terminate Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's central contracts. The duo failed to prioritize Ranji Trophy over the IPL, as mandated by the board. 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent out a memo to all contracted players, emphasizing the importance of First-Class cricket. However, Kishan chose to train with Hardik Pandya instead of playing Ranji Trophy matches, while Iyer claimed to be sidelined with a back spasm, a reason that was later refuted by an NCA physio.

Former BCCI president Ganguly expressed disappointment over Kishan and Iyer's reluctance to play in the Ranji Trophy, stating that their decision caught him off guard. Ganguly, a strong advocate for the significance of domestic cricket, emphasized the importance of prioritizing First-Class cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy. He reiterated that regardless of a player's stature, focusing on domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy, should always be a top priority as it forms the foundation of Indian cricket.

"I think the BCCI wants them to play first class cricket. I am surprised why Shreyas Iyer has not played Ranji Trophy. It is a premier tournament and you are supposed to play. So, it is a decision by the BCCI and what they have thought right they have done. Every contracted cricketer must play first class cricket because that is the basic premise of cricket in this country," Ganguly told RevSportz.

Kishan made his return to competitive cricket after a three-month hiatus at the DY Patil Tournament, while Iyer recently made himself available for Mumbai's Ranji semifinal. However, their comeback was untimely.

The BCCI had already taken action against Kishan and Iyer, who were preparing to play in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. This decision has disappointed Ganguly, along with many others, as they struggle to understand the situation.

"You are supposed to play first class cricket. Once you are a contracted player, you are expected to play the Premier tournament. Shreyas Iyer is playing the semi-final for Mumbai in a couple of days' time. Yes, they are young people and Ishan has surprised me," he added.

"He was part of the Indian team in all formats. Such a big contract in IPL. I don't know why he has done that. You must play especially when you are as gifted as Ishan Kishan. When you are playing for India in all formats, you must play. I was surprised by his decision not to.”

Also Read| Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, got AIR 1, left IIT Bombay after a year, he is now…

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

CUET UG 2024: NTA CUET registration begins, know exam schedule and how to apply

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani and family serve food to 51000 villagers during 'Anna Seva'

From Bhujangasana to Surya Namaskar, Shavasana: Yoga poses that can help ease depression, anxiety

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE